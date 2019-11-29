|
McLUCAS
Peter After a long illness bravely borne on Saturday November 23, 2019, Peter aged 79 years.
Much loved husband of Sandra, devoted dad of Steven and Scott, dear father in law of Marie, loving grandad of Aaron and Chloe.
Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Friday December 6 at 11.30am to which all friends are invited.
Family flowers only please,
there will be a retiral collection in aid of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019