WATSON Margaret (Pearl) The family of the late Pearl would like to thank all friends, relatives and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following their recent sad loss. Thanks to Thomas Cuthell Funeral Directors for their professionalism. To Priest Canon Kelly for his kind words and a lovely Mass. Thanks to Jimmy and staff at Bridgend Golf Club for their excellent service. The collection was raised and donated to Linlithgow Care Home.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
