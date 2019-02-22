|
WATSON Pearl Peacefully, at Linlithgow Nursing Home, surrounded by her family, on February 16, 2019, Pearl, aged 92 years, beloved wife of the late Tommy and a loving mum, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Funeral Mass will be held at St Michael's RC Church, Linlithgow, on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited, thereafter to interment at Linlithgow Cemetery, for approximately 11.15 am.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
