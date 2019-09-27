Home

WHYTE Nancy At St Michael's Hospital on September 22, 2019, after a long illness which was bravely fought Nancy (of Bridgend and formerly Bo'ness), beloved wife of the late Jim and a much loved mum, nana and great-nana, who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Kingscavil Church at
10 am, on Monday, September 30, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment in Kingscavil Cemetery, at approximately 10.45 am.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
