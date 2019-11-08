Home

Nancy (McCabe) POMPHREY

Nancy (McCabe) POMPHREY Notice
POMPHREY Nancy (née McCabe) (Edinburgh / formerly Glenlivet and Linlithgow)
After a long and happy life, on Friday, November 1, 2019, Nancy, aged 94 years, former infant teacher at St Joseph's Primary School, from
1970 -1989, beloved wife of the late Charlie and much loved by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held at St Michael's RC Church, Linlithgow, on Monday, November 11, at 10 am, followed by interment in Linlithgow Cemetery, arriving at approximately 11.10 am, to which all are welcome. Peace be with you.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
