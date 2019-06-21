Home

GRAY Nancy Peacefully, at Bo'ness Hospital, on June 17, 2019, Nancy (née Robertson), aged 98 years, beloved wife of the late Willie, much loved mum of John and Jim also a devoted gran and great-gran who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at
Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at New Carriden Cemetery at approximately 1 pm. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held for the benefit of Bo'ness Hospital, in memory of Nancy.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 21, 2019
