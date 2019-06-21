|
GRAY Nancy Peacefully, at Bo'ness Hospital, on June 17, 2019, Nancy (née Robertson), aged 98 years, beloved wife of the late Willie, much loved mum of John and Jim also a devoted gran and great-gran who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at
Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at New Carriden Cemetery at approximately 1 pm. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held for the benefit of Bo'ness Hospital, in memory of Nancy.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 21, 2019
