ALLAN Nancy The family of the late Nancy Allan would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received at this sad time. Special thanks to Walter Williamson, for conducting the service, the staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, for their caring funeral arrangements, The Richmond Park Hotel and to all who paid their last respects at the church and cemetery. Grateful thanks are extended for the generous donations for Alzheimer Scotland, which raised £355 in Nancy's memory.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019