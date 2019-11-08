Home

ALLAN Nancy Suddenly but peacefully, at Bo'ness Care Home, on November 3, 2019, Nancy, aged 73 years. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother to Steven and Angela, mother-in-law to Catherine and Graeme, granny to Rachel, Ryan, Emma and Nicole and great-grandmother to Kyan. For funeral details please contact Thomas Cuthell & Sons on 01506 822159 or visit
www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
