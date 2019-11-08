|
ALLAN Nancy Suddenly but peacefully, at Bo'ness Care Home, on November 3, 2019, Nancy, aged 73 years. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother to Steven and Angela, mother-in-law to Catherine and Graeme, granny to Rachel, Ryan, Emma and Nicole and great-grandmother to Kyan. For funeral details please contact Thomas Cuthell & Sons on 01506 822159 or visit
www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019