GAISFORD Maureen The family of the late Maureen Gaisford would like to thank family and friends for the cards and kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Frank McGarry for his personal and comforting service, The Corbie Inn for the catering, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their efficient funeral arrangements and to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium. The retiral collection, which raised £388, will be donated to Ward A12 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, in memory of Maureen
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019