Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:15
Falkirk Crematorium
GAISFORD Maureen Peacefully, after a short illness, on July 16, 2019, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Maureen, aged 66 years. Beloved wife of Roger, loving mum to Gillian and Debbie, also a sadly missed mother-in-law, sister, gran and great-gran. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 12.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held to benefit Ward A.12, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on July 19, 2019
