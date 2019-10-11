Home

ROBINSON Mary Peacefully, at The Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on Friday, September 27, 2019, Mary (nee Watson), aged 85 years, long time resident of South Queensferry, after a brave battle with Cancer. Will be greatly missed by son Peter (Amy Williamson) and daughter Beverley and by all of her family and friends. At Mary's request there will be no funeral service but donations to Cancer Research in her name would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
