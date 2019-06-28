|
McFARLANE
Mary Peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on June 21, 2019, Mary (née Bell), aged 84 years. A devoted wife of Jock, a much loved mum of Jim, Margo, Helen, Ian, Stuart and Lorna, also a sadly missed mother-in-law, granny and great-granny. Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Parish Church, Bo'ness, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 2 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment, at Bo'ness Cemetery, at approximately 2.45 pm. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held to benefit dementia charities, in memory of Mary.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 28, 2019