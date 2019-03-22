Home

GIBSON Mary Suddenly, at home, on March 12, 2019, Mary, aged 53 years, beloved wife of the late William Guy Gibson (Gabe), daughter of Ian and Lina, mother to Steven, Andrew and Claire also granny to Louie. Sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held for the benefit of Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity, in memory of Mary.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
