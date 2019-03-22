Resources More Obituaries for Mary DONALDSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary DONALDSON

Notice DONALDSON Mary The family of the late Mary Donaldson would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received at this sad time. Special thanks to the staff of Ward B11 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for their dedicated care, Rev Debbie van Welie for her lovely service, Leona for playing the pipes, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for caring funeral arrangements, Bridgeness Club and Linda for providing refreshments and catering and to all who paid their last respects at the church and cemetery. Grateful thanks are extended for the generous donations of £600, raised for the benefit of Ward B11 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, in memory of Mary. Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices