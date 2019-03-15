Services Funeral service 10:00 Carriden Parish Church Bo'ness View Map Interment 10:45 Bo'ness Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Mary DONALDSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary DONALDSON

Notice Condolences DONALDSON Mary At Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on March 10, 2019, Mary, aged 84 years, beloved wife of Dick, much loved mum of Sandra, John, Linda and Marylyn and a dear mother-in-law, granny, great-granny and sister who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Carriden Parish Church, Bo'ness, on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery, at approximately 10.45 am. Family flowers only, a retiral collection will be held in memory of Mary. A prayer, a tear till the end of time,

For a loving wife I am proud was mine,

Memories are golden,

I know that's true,

But I never wanted memories Mary,

I only wanted you, I only wanted you. Love from Dick x.

To us you were someone special,

Someone good and true,

You will never be forgotten mum,

For we thought the world of you. Love from Sandra, Ian and family x.

The tears in my eyes I can wipe away,

But the ache in my heart will always stay,

I love you dearly mum,

I always will,

You left a place no-one can fill. Love from John and Gillian x.

A loving mother, so gentle and kind,

What wonderful memories mum left behind,

Long days and nights, mum bore her pain,

To wait for a cure but all in vain.

Till God himself knew what was best,

He took mum home and gave her rest. Love from Linda, Bob and family x.

I miss you mum,

And the things you would say,

I cherish the hours we spent every day,

The laughs that we had,

The secrets we shared,

The love that you gave,

And the way that you cared. Love from Marylyn, Steven and family x. Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019