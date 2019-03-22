|
KAY Maria Suddenly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on March 17, 2019, Maria (nee Ure), aged 74 years. A devoted wife of the late Ian, a much loved mum of David and Moira, loving daughter of Maria and the late Wullie, grandmother to Euan and Maddie and beloved sister of Anna. For funeral details please contact Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Bo'ness, on Tel: 01506 822159 or visit www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk
Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held for the benefit of Forth Valley Royal Hospital, in Maria's memory.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
