SNEDDEN Margaret
(née McFarlane) Peacefully, at Bo'ness Hospital, on September 11, 2019, Margaret Snedden (née McFarlane), aged 95 years, beloved wife of the late Jim, dear mum of Marlyn, gran of Lauren and Gayle and great-gran of Grace, Chloe and Travis. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bo'ness, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery at approximately 10.45 am. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held for the benefit of Alzheimer Scotland, in Margaret's memory.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019