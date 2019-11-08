|
O'REILLEY Margaret The family of the late Margaret O'Reilley would like to thank relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy at this sad time. Special thanks to the wonderful staff who cared for Margaret at Summerdale Care Home, the doctors and staff at The Stroke Unit, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, for their care and attention, Father Andrew Forrest, for conducting the service and the wider Church Community for their support, Mark and staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, for handling the arrangements, The Richmond Park Hotel, for catering and to all who paid their last respects at the chapel and cemetery.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019