THOMSON Margaret Hamilton Campbell (née Simpson) The family of the late Margaret Thomson would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received at this sad time. Many thanks to the staff of Linlithgow Care Home, Linlithgow Health Centre and the REACT Team from St John's Hospital for their care. A special thanks to Rev W. Richard Houston for his comforting service, Robert Bennie & Sons for their kindness and efficient funeral arrangements, Linlithgow Rose Club for catering and many thanks to all who paid their last respects at the church and at the cemetery. The retiral collection of £315.56, which was gratefully received, will be donated to Chest Heart & Stoke, Scotland.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019