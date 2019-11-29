|
THOMSON Margaret Hamilton Campbell (née Simpson) (Linlithgow / formerly Bo'ness)
Peacefully, at Linlithgow Care Home, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in her 97th year, Margaret, beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mother of June and the late Cameron, mother-in-law of Les and a much loved gran, great-gran and great-great-gran. Funeral service will be held at St Ninian's Craigmailen Church, Linlithgow, on Tuesday, December 3, at 11.30 am, followed by interment at Linlithgow Cemetery, arriving at approximately 12.15 pm. Family flowers only please, but there will be a retiral collection in aid of Chest, Heart & Stroke, Scotland for those who wish to donate.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019