|
|
|
Hamilton Margaret The family of the late Margaret Hamilton would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks are extended to Bo'ness Hospital for their dedicated care, Rev Colin Mailer for his comforting service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for caring funeral arrangements, The Richmond Park Hotel for catering and to all who paid their last respects at the parlour and cemetery.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019