|
|
|
HAMILTON Margaret At Bo'ness Hospital, on September 28, 2019, Margaret (nee Kilcar), aged 90 years, beloved wife of the late Richard, much loved mum of John and Pat, mother-in-law of Carol and Gordon and a devoted granny of Emma and Joanne. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bo'ness, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at New Carriden Cemetery, for approximately 10.30 am.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019