GILFILLAN Margaret The family of the late Margaret Gilfillan would like to thank relatives,
friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards received at this sad time. Special thanks to Dalriada Home Care and Forth Valley Royal Hospital for the care Margaret received, Rev Amanda MacQuarrie for her comforting service, The staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for caring funeral arrangements, The Richmond Park Hotel for catering and to all who paid their last respects at the parlour and cemetery. The retiral offering, which was gratefully received, will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice, in memory of Margaret.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019