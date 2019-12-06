Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret GILFILLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret GILFILLAN

Notice

Margaret GILFILLAN Notice
GILFILLAN Margaret The family of the late Margaret Gilfillan would like to thank relatives,
friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards received at this sad time. Special thanks to Dalriada Home Care and Forth Valley Royal Hospital for the care Margaret received, Rev Amanda MacQuarrie for her comforting service, The staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for caring funeral arrangements, The Richmond Park Hotel for catering and to all who paid their last respects at the parlour and cemetery. The retiral offering, which was gratefully received, will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice, in memory of Margaret.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -