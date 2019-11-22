Home

GILFILLAN Margaret Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on November 15, 2019, Margaret Gilfillan, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late John, dear mum of the late Sandra and mother-in-law of Norman. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bo'ness, on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery, at approximately 1.30 pm. Family flowers only, a retiral collection will be held for the benefit of Strathcarron Hospice in Margaret's memory.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
