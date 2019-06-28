|
|
|
DUFFY Margaret The family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their love, support, prayers and kind expressions of sympathy during this sad time, as well as for cards, Mass cards, flowers and charitable donations to Ward 1, at Bo'ness Hospital. Special thanks to the staff at Bo'ness Hospital, for their exceptional care and compassion, Father Andrew Forrest for his comforting Requiem Mass, William, Helen, Tony and other volunteers at St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, William, Sharon and staff at Thomas Cuthell and Sons for funeral arrangements, Richmond Park Hotel for catering and all who paid their last respects to Margaret.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 28, 2019