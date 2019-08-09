|
DROOG Margaret Suddenly but peacefully, at Balhousie Care Home, Pitlochry on Thursday, August 1, 2019, Margaret Dick Simpson, aged 90 years. Dearly beloved mother of Vivien, Nicholas, Kenneth, Ishbel, Ruth and Euan and much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bridgeness Road, Bo'ness, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11.00 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery, at approximately 11.45 am. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held for the benefit of Cancer Research and Asthma UK, in memory of Margaret.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019