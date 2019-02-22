Home

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
13:00
Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour
Bo'ness
Interment
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
13:45
New Carriden Cemetery
WRIGHT Lydia Suddenly, on February 16, 2019, Lydia Drysdale, aged 90 years, beloved wife of John, much loved mum of Petrea, David and Ian, mother-in-law of Margaret, granny of Donna and Caitlin and great-granny of Cerys and Layla. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bo'ness on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at New Carriden Cemetery for approximately 1.45 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering, for those wishing to donate, to aid Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
