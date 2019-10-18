HULETT Leonard (Len) Nancy and the family of the late Len Hulett, would like to thank relatives, friends, golfing buddies and neighbours, for their kind

expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received at this sad time. Special thanks to Bo'ness Hospital, Ward 2, for their devoted care, Jim, Rosemary and June, for their unstinting support over the last few months, Laura Gordon, for conducting the service, the staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, for their professional services, The Abbotsinch, for catering and to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium. The retiral collection raised £1000 for the benefit of Ward 2, at Bo'ness Hospital, in memory of Len.

Len, the tears in my eyes I can wipe away,

But the ache in my heart will always stay,

I loved you dearly, I always will,

You left a place no one can fill.

