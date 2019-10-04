Home

HULETT Leonard Peacefully, at Bo'ness Hospital, with his loving wife by his side, on September 28, 2019, Leonard (Len), aged 77 years, a devoted husband of Nancy.
Will be sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 12.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, a retiral offering will be held for the benefit of Bo'ness Hospital, Ward 2, in memory of Len.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
