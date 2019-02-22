|
|
|
NELSON Kathleen Mary (Linlithgow)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, Kathleen (Kate), former teacher at St Joseph's Primary School, Linlithgow, dearly loved daughter of Nora and the late Junior and a much loved sister, aunt and friend to many. Funeral Mass will be held at
St Philomena's RC Church, Winchburgh, on Monday, February 25, at 10 am, followed by interment at Winchburgh Cemetery, arriving at approximately 11 am. Family flowers only, please. There will be retiral collection for Target Ovarian Cancer.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More