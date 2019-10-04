Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine MINAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine (Jose) MINAL

Notice Condolences

Josephine (Jose) MINAL Notice
MINAL Josephine (Jose) Suddenly but peacefully, at her home in Bo'ness, on September 25, 2019, Jose, aged 68 years, dearly loved mum of Steven, Gavin and Michelle and a dear mother-in-law, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at St. Catharine's Episcopal Church, Bo'ness on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Old Grandsable Cemetery, approximately 12 noon.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.