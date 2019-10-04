|
MINAL Josephine (Jose) Suddenly but peacefully, at her home in Bo'ness, on September 25, 2019, Jose, aged 68 years, dearly loved mum of Steven, Gavin and Michelle and a dear mother-in-law, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at St. Catharine's Episcopal Church, Bo'ness on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Old Grandsable Cemetery, approximately 12 noon.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019