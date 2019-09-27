|
BOYD Joseph Porter At Cunningham House, Grangemouth, on September 19, 2019, Joe, aged 97, beloved husband of the late Ina, dearly loved dad of Catherine and Margaret, loving father-in-law, brother, uncle, grandad and great-grandad, who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bo'ness, on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 12 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery, at approximately 12.45 pm. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held for the benefit of Cunningham House, in Joe's memory.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019