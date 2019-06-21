|
THOMSON John The family of the late John Thomson would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards and kind expressions of sympathy following their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to Frank McGarry for his personal and comforting service. Thanks also to the staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for caring funeral arrangements, The Deer Park Golf Club for catering and to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium. Grateful thanks are extended for the generous donations of £522.20, received in memory of John, to benefit The British Red Cross.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 21, 2019
