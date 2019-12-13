Home

McINTOSH
John (Jock) 1st Anniversary
Treasured and loving memories of my brother Jock, died December 16, 2018, also loved ones gone before.
We shared many a laugh about times in the past,
The love for my brother will forever last,
Jock was a brother who filled me with pride,
Now it is God that will be his guide.
I may not see him or hear him talk,
But one day he and I will go on a Heavenly walk,
Rest in peace Jock.
Love sister Margaret, Kelly, Mike, Robbie and Ryan xxx.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
