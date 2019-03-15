Resources More Obituaries for John McFARLANE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John (Ian) McFARLANE

John (Ian) Bunty and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy following the recent sad loss of John (Ian). A special thank you to Thomas Cuthell and Sons for their help and caring funeral arrangements. Special thank you to Rev Graham Astles, for a touching, heartfelt service at the parlour and graveside. A special thank you to Fison's Club, Hillary and all staff for their help and excellent catering services. Thank you to all who paid their respects at the parlour and graveside. A special thank you to all staff at Forthview Practice, FVRH, Ward A11, Bo'ness Hospital, Unit 1 and Strathcarron Hospice for all the help and care they gave to John (Ian). Grateful thanks are extended for the generous donations of £137 to Strathcarron Hospice. Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019