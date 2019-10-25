Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John McCRAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John McCRAN

Notice Condolences

John McCRAN Notice
McCRAN
John Peacefully, at Ferryfield House, Edinburgh, on Tuesday,
October 15, 2019, John, aged 88 years. Loving husband of Rena
(Georgina, nee McNeill),
dear father, adored grandfather and great-grandfather. Service at
St Margaret Mary's RC Church, Boswall Parkway, EH5 2JQ, on Thursday, October 31, at 10 am, to which all are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, please.
Committal thereafter private. Family have requested a touch of baby pink to be worn. RIP.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.