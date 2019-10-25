|
|
|
McCRAN
John Peacefully, at Ferryfield House, Edinburgh, on Tuesday,
October 15, 2019, John, aged 88 years. Loving husband of Rena
(Georgina, nee McNeill),
dear father, adored grandfather and great-grandfather. Service at
St Margaret Mary's RC Church, Boswall Parkway, EH5 2JQ, on Thursday, October 31, at 10 am, to which all are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, please.
Committal thereafter private. Family have requested a touch of baby pink to be worn. RIP.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019