KING John Marilyn, Laura and David would like to thank family and friends for cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to staff on Ward B32, Forth Valley Royal Hospital, the GP and Community Nurses at The Richmond Practice and Ion Care Services. A special thank you to Frank McGarry for his services, sincere thanks to Thomas Cuthell & Sons for efficient funeral arrangements and last but not least, The Corbie Inn for their catering. A big thank you for the donations which will be split between Strathcarron Hospice and Marie Curie.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
