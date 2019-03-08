Home

John (Jock) KING

John (Jock) KING Notice
KING John (Jock) Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, on February 28, 2019, John King (Jock), aged 68 years, dear husband of Marilyn, dad to Laura and David, father-in-law to Chris and Claire, beloved granda of Lewis, Harry and Olivia, brother of Sandy and a sadly missed brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, March 13, at 12.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held to benefit Strathcarron Hospice and Marie Curie.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
