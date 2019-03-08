|
KING John (Jock) Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, on February 28, 2019, John King (Jock), aged 68 years, dear husband of Marilyn, dad to Laura and David, father-in-law to Chris and Claire, beloved granda of Lewis, Harry and Olivia, brother of Sandy and a sadly missed brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, March 13, at 12.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held to benefit Strathcarron Hospice and Marie Curie.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
