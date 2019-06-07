Home

BEAGLEY John Ian Peacefully, at home with his loving wife by his side, John Ian Beagley, age 62 years, devoted husband and best friend to Jean for over 32 years. Only son of John and the late Thomasina. Loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a great friend. Loving and very proud godfather of David and Lindsay.
Will be greatly missed a big void in our lives.
Of all the many blessings, however great and small,
To have you for my husband,
Was the greatest one of all.
Goodbyes are not forever,
And are not the end,
It simply means I'll miss you,
Until we meet again.
Love you always.
From your loving wife Jean xxx.
Service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on June10, 2019, at 10.45 am.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 7, 2019
