BROWN John The family of the late John Brown would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours, for their cards and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Special thanks to Peter MacDonald, for his personal and uplifting service, thanks also to Thomas Cuthell & Sons, for caring funeral arrangements, Fisons, for the catering and to all who attended the parlour and crematorium to pay their last respects. The retiral offering, which was gratefully received, raised £280, which will be donated to Prostate Cancer Care, Scotland, in memory of John.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 14, 2019
