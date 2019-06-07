BROWN John Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on May 29, 2019, John, aged 90 years, beloved husband of the late Helen Brown. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bo'ness, on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 1.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Falkirk Crematorium, at approximately 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering taken to support the work of Prostate Cancer Research.

Thinking back upon our memories,

Of the one we loved so dear,

And think of all the happiness,

We shared through every year,

The treasured thoughts will comfort,

Our sad and aching hearts,

And bring us peace throughout each day,

Even though we are apart. With all our love to our dad, granta and pappy. Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 7, 2019