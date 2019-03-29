Home

KIDD Jock Suddenly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on March 25, 2019, John Grant Kidd (Jock), aged 84 years, beloved husband of Helen (Bernard) and a sadly missed uncle and brother-in-law. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Funeral Parlour, Bo'ness, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery, at approximately 2.15 pm. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held for the benefit of The Stroke Unit at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
