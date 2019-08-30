|
WELLS Janet (Nettie) The family of the late Nettie Wells would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for cards and kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the staff at St Michael's Hospital for their devoted care, The Home Carers, Call-in and Adigo, for their support keeping Nettie at home, Rev Scott Marshall for his personal and comforting service, Bridgend Golf Club for the catering, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for handling the funeral arrangements and to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium.
The retiral collection, which was gratefully received, raised £620 for St Michael's Hospital and Dementia Scotland, in memory of Nettie.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019