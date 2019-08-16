|
WELLS Janet (Nettie) Peacefully, on August 9, 2019, at St. Michael's Hospital, Linlithgow, Janet (Nettie), aged 89 years, beloved wife of the late Alex, loving mother to Pamela, Eric and the late Ian, mother-in-law to Ann, John and Mandy also a much loved gran and great-gran. Funeral service will be held at West Lothian Crematorium, on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11.00 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held to benefit St. Michael's Hospital and Dementia Scotland.
