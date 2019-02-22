ROSS James (Jim) We didn't know that day would be our last,

That we would have to say goodbye to you so fast,

In a world where heroes come and go,

God just took the only one we know,

So we'll hold you as close as we can,

Longing for the day when we see your face again.

All our love. Lynn, Tam, Kerri and Tammi xxxx.

Our Ga, our hero and now our angel.

We love you to the moon and back.

Lots of love and kisses. From your precious little people

Tyler, Gracie and Mikey xxx. Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019