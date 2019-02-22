Home

Notice Condolences

James ROSS Notice
ROSS James Peacefully, at FVRH, on February 16, 2019, James (Rossco), aged 62 years. Dearly loved partner of Janet Johnston, much loved dad of Lynn, dear brother of Harry and Jackie, also a loving brother-in-law, uncle, grandad and great-grandad. For funeral details please contact Ross Fraser Funeral Directors 01506826304. His cheery ways, his smiling face,
Are pleasant to recall,
He had a smile for everyone,
And died loved by all.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
