|
|
|
NEWBIGGING James Peacefully, at home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. James, aged 63 years, loving husband of Maria, dear dad to Jamie and Scott, dear father-in-law to Hayley and a special grandad to his adored grandchildren Lucie, Caleb, Flynn and Ava, also a dear younger brother to Glenis, Alex and Christine, much loved by his in laws and extended family, loved by his close friends and greatly respected by all who knew him. Taken too soon,
He will be sadly missed.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019