BRINDLE James (Linlithgow)
The family of the late James Brindle would like to thank family and friends for their cards and expressions of sympathy. With special thanks to Thom Riddell, for his personal and consoling service, to The Linlithgow Rose Social Club, for their excellent catering and hospitality, to Robert Bennie and Sons, for their outstanding direction and care and to all whom paid their respects at St Michael's Parish Church. The collection raised an astonishing £1924, which will be donated to The Brain Tumour Charity.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019