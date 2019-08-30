Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James BRINDLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James BRINDLE

Notice

James BRINDLE Notice
BRINDLE James (Linlithgow)
The family of the late James Brindle would like to thank family and friends for their cards and expressions of sympathy. With special thanks to Thom Riddell, for his personal and consoling service, to The Linlithgow Rose Social Club, for their excellent catering and hospitality, to Robert Bennie and Sons, for their outstanding direction and care and to all whom paid their respects at St Michael's Parish Church. The collection raised an astonishing £1924, which will be donated to The Brain Tumour Charity.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.