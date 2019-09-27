Home

HARKNESS Isobel (nee Cameron) (Linlithgow)
Died peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, after a short battle with cancer, Isobel, ever loving wife of Ian, much loved mother of Claire, Gail and David and devoted grandmother of Eva, Tess, Emily and Ben. She will always be in our hearts. Funeral service will be held at St Michael's Parish Church, Linlithgow on Friday, September 27, at 11 am and thereafter to Kingscavil Cemetery, arriving at approximately 12.15 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
