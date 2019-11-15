Home

MORRISON Irene The family of the late Irene Morrison would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received at this sad time. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at Bo'ness Hospital and Ward B11 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for their care,
Rev Amanda MacQuarrie for her comforting service, Paul and staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for taking care of the arrangements, the staff at Fison's Social Club for the lovely catering and to all who paid their last respects at the church and cemetery. Grateful thanks are extended for the
generous donations of £300, for the benefit of Strathcarron Hospice, in memory of Irene.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
